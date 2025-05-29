Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Moves -3.09% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.09% to $5.34, before settling in for the price of $5.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTL posted a 52-week range of $4.17-$12.14.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 17.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $560.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.40.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Steel industry. Algoma Steel Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.94%, in contrast to 77.81% institutional ownership.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, ASTL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.63.

Technical Analysis of Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Algoma Steel Group Inc, ASTL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.47 million was inferior to the volume of 0.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.33% that was lower than 63.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.