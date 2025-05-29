Alkermes plc (ALKS) last month performance of 7.13% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) remained unchanged to $29.90, before settling in for the price of $29.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALKS posted a 52-week range of $22.90-$36.45.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.94% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.85.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Alkermes plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.23%, in contrast to 104.25% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 28 ’25, this organization’s VP, Finance (Interim PAO) sold 1,938 shares at the rate of 34.00, making the entire transaction reach 65,892 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,717. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 25 ’25, Company’s VP, Finance (Interim PAO) sold 3,743 for 35.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 131,978. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,717 in total.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.58% and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in the upcoming year.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alkermes plc (ALKS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.92. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.24, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.24.

In the same vein, ALKS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Alkermes plc, ALKS]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.83 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Alkermes plc (ALKS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.85%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.85% that was lower than 34.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.