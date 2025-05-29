Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) EPS is poised to hit 0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Wednesday, Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) started slowly as it slid -0.57% to $25.97, before settling in for the price of $26.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALGM posted a 52-week range of $16.38-$33.26.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $184.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.94.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Allegro Microsystems Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.75%, in contrast to 85.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18 ’24, this organization’s SVP, CTO bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 19.00, making the entire transaction reach 285,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 246,086. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05 ’24, Company’s President and CEO bought 5,000 for 19.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,446. This particular insider is now the holder of 356,113 in total.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Allegro Microsystems Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.47% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year.

Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.66. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 218.66.

In the same vein, ALGM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Allegro Microsystems Inc, ALGM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.6 million was lower the volume of 3.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.11% that was lower than 77.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.