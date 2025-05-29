Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.44

As on Wednesday, Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE: ALUR) started slowly as it slid -8.99% to $2.53, before settling in for the price of $2.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALUR posted a 52-week range of $2.15-$88.75.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -14.17% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -892.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.10.

Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Allurion Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.61%, in contrast to 38.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 3.06, making the entire transaction reach 24,484 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 8,000 for 3.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 26,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,000 in total.

Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Allurion Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.63% and is forecasted to reach -1.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.78% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -892.33% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Allurion Technologies Inc (NYSE: ALUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.88. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67.

In the same vein, ALUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Allurion Technologies Inc, ALUR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.81 million was lower the volume of 1.91 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.76% that was lower than 229.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.