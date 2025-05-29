Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) plunge -4.09% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.97% at $12.44, before settling in for the price of $12.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATEC posted a 52-week range of $4.88-$13.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 40.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $109.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.14.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Alphatec Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.42%, in contrast to 62.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 55,375 shares at the rate of 13.00, making the entire transaction reach 719,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 771,645.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Alphatec Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.02% and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in the upcoming year.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.67. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.83.

In the same vein, ATEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.15, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.19% that was lower than 52.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.