American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.15

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AREB) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.20% to $1.68, before settling in for the price of $1.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AREB posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$231.75.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 178.27% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 68.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.0872, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.8687.

American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. American Rebel Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.42%, in contrast to 0.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 230,223 shares at the rate of 12.06, making the entire transaction reach 2,776,489 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 171,658. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 07 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 181,652 for 13.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,417,788. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,994 in total.

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.13. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11.

In the same vein, AREB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -479.35.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB)

[American Rebel Holdings Inc, AREB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.4869.

Raw Stochastic average of American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.01% that was lower than 440.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.