American Tower Corp (AMT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.82

As on Wednesday, American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) started slowly as it slid -0.58% to $212.46, before settling in for the price of $213.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMT posted a 52-week range of $172.51-$243.56.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.31% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $468.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $466.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $215.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $209.68.

American Tower Corp (AMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. American Tower Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 94.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17 ’25, this organization’s EVP & President, Asia-Pacific sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 215.92, making the entire transaction reach 863,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,408.

American Tower Corp (AMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.81% and is forecasted to reach 7.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Tower Corp (AMT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $54.52, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.33.

In the same vein, AMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.90, a figure that is expected to reach 1.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corp (AMT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [American Tower Corp, AMT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.89 million was lower the volume of 2.85 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.97% While, its Average True Range was 4.55.

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corp (AMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.25% that was higher than 30.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.