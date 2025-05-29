AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) EPS is poised to hit -0.31 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANTX) flaunted slowness of -2.54% at $1.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANTX posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$3.07.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2827, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2054.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AN2 Therapeutics Inc industry. AN2 Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.06%, in contrast to 45.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,957 shares at the rate of 1.34, making the entire transaction reach 3,965 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 32,670. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 2,957 for 1.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,965. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,824 in total.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.91% and is forecasted to reach -1.34 in the upcoming year.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.68. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, ANTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.52, a figure that is expected to reach -0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AN2 Therapeutics Inc, ANTX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.53% While, its Average True Range was 0.0551.

Raw Stochastic average of AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.16% that was lower than 47.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.