Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) 14-day ATR is 0.86: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) flaunted slowness of -3.96% at $13.58, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $14.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARQT posted a 52-week range of $6.99-$17.75.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 349.37%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.34.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc industry. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.05%, in contrast to 99.03% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,520 for 13.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 34,423. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,014 in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.27% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.61.

In the same vein, ARQT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, ARQT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.31 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.62% that was lower than 73.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.