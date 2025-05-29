Ares Management Corp (ARES) average volume reaches $2.16M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.37% at $163.99, before settling in for the price of $164.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARES posted a 52-week range of $110.63-$200.49.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 31.62%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 29.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $151.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $163.36.

Ares Management Corp (ARES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Ares Management Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.41%, in contrast to 85.10% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Co-Founder and CEO sold 150,000 for 166.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,955,537. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,500 in total.

Ares Management Corp (ARES) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 29.98% and is forecasted to reach 6.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ares Management Corp (ARES). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $94.78, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.07.

In the same vein, ARES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.73, a figure that is expected to reach 1.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ares Management Corp (ARES)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.10% While, its Average True Range was 5.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Ares Management Corp (ARES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.23% that was lower than 54.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.