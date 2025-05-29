Arvinas Inc (ARVN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.94 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 8.89% at $7.28, before settling in for the price of $6.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARVN posted a 52-week range of $5.90-$36.20.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 87.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.32%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $531.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.45.

Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Arvinas Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.63%, in contrast to 81.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 8,658 shares at the rate of 8.59, making the entire transaction reach 74,372 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 110,023.

Arvinas Inc (ARVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Arvinas Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.79% and is forecasted to reach -3.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.32% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arvinas Inc (ARVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.58. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.30.

In the same vein, ARVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.07 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Arvinas Inc (ARVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.15% that was lower than 141.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.