Asana Inc (ASAN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.23

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 2.24% to $18.29, before settling in for the price of $17.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAN posted a 52-week range of $11.05-$27.77.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 40.13%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 247.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.29.

Asana Inc (ASAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Asana Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 61.83%, in contrast to 31.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 15 ’25, this organization’s President, CEO, & Chair bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 15.84, making the entire transaction reach 792,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,398,436. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11 ’25, Company’s President, CEO, & Chair bought 75,493 for 15.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,176,181. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,348,436 in total.

Asana Inc (ASAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asana Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 247.51% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year.

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asana Inc (ASAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1631.07.

In the same vein, ASAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc (ASAN)

[Asana Inc, ASAN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc (ASAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.92% that was lower than 75.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.