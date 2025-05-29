Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) plunge -3.86% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.09% at $7.98, before settling in for the price of $8.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUPH posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$10.67.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3182.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1365.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.84.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.08%, in contrast to 44.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 8,305 shares at the rate of 8.23, making the entire transaction reach 68,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,484. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 195,593 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,564,744. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,953,892 in total.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1365.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in the upcoming year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.26. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.89, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.09.

In the same vein, AUPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.47 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.86%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.20% that was lower than 37.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.