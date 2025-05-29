Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 5.10% to $1.65, before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUTL posted a 52-week range of $1.11-$5.00.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 251.43% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $266.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $439.13 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4439, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6612.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.70%, in contrast to 53.62% institutional ownership.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.38% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.99. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 48.74.

In the same vein, AUTL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL)

[Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR, AUTL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.1147.

Raw Stochastic average of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.13% that was lower than 85.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.