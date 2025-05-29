Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Moves -2.29% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Wednesday, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) started slowly as it slid -2.29% to $31.11, before settling in for the price of $31.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AXTA posted a 52-week range of $27.70-$41.65.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.01% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $217.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.40.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.52%, in contrast to 101.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 10 ’25, this organization’s President, Global Refinish sold 10,457 shares at the rate of 37.57, making the entire transaction reach 392,869 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,905.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.59% and is forecasted to reach 2.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.53. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.23, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.87.

In the same vein, AXTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, AXTA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.17 million was lower the volume of 2.22 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.72% that was lower than 37.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.