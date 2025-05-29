Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) 14-day ATR is 0.49: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) established initial surge of 5.79% at $11.69, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $11.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNED posted a 52-week range of $6.05-$81.28.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.37%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $398.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.44.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Barnes & Noble Education Inc industry. Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 73.88%, in contrast to 28.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 142,898 shares at the rate of 8.60, making the entire transaction reach 1,229,051 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,208,746. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12 ’25, Company’s Director bought 59,146 for 8.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 502,309. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,065,848 in total.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.73. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25.

In the same vein, BNED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -56.70.

Technical Analysis of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Barnes & Noble Education Inc, BNED]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.33% that was lower than 61.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.