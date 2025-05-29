Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) plunge -1.35% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) remained unchanged at $0.19, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $0.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XAIR posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$1.49.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -34.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.68%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2241, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3621.

Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Beyond Air Inc industry. Beyond Air Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.88%, in contrast to 22.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000,000 shares at the rate of 0.25, making the entire transaction reach 250,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,076,864. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 19 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 6,000 for 0.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,294. This particular insider is now the holder of 94,150 in total.

Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Beyond Air Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.23% and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.68% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Beyond Air Inc (XAIR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.12. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.43.

In the same vein, XAIR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Beyond Air Inc (XAIR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Beyond Air Inc, XAIR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0153.

Raw Stochastic average of Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.15% that was lower than 80.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.