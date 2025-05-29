BGC Group Inc (BGC) plunge -4.93% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.63% to $9.26, before settling in for the price of $9.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BGC posted a 52-week range of $7.24-$11.79.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.74%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $378.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $358.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.40.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. BGC Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.58%, in contrast to 60.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 09 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 43,893 shares at the rate of 9.02, making the entire transaction reach 395,915 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,506.

BGC Group Inc (BGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

BGC Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.69% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year.

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BGC Group Inc (BGC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.09, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.99.

In the same vein, BGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BGC Group Inc (BGC)

[BGC Group Inc, BGC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of BGC Group Inc (BGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.82% that was lower than 43.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.