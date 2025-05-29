BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) last month volatility was 2.05%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.54% to $112.03, before settling in for the price of $114.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BJ posted a 52-week range of $76.33-$121.10.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $114.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.64.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.89%, in contrast to 103.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 17,900 shares at the rate of 117.49, making the entire transaction reach 2,103,093 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 404,133. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 15 ’25, Company’s SVP, Controller sold 2,100 for 119.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 251,454. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,240 in total.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.18% and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.14. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.04, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.84.

In the same vein, BJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Going through the that latest performance of [BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, BJ]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.07 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.51% While, its Average True Range was 3.40.

Raw Stochastic average of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.35% that was higher than 34.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.