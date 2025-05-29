Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) is predicted to post EPS of 0.37 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.74% to $18.84, before settling in for the price of $18.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BXMT posted a 52-week range of $15.73-$21.24.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4207.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.81.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.38%, in contrast to 62.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 06 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 18.90, making the entire transaction reach 188,978 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 182,946. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 17 ’25, Company’s CEO & President sold 2,315 for 20.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 47,913. This particular insider is now the holder of 246,172 in total.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4207.57% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.80.

In the same vein, BXMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, BXMT]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.18 million was inferior to the volume of 1.64 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.25% that was lower than 28.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.