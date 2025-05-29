Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) volume hits 0.94 million: A New Opening for Investors

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.19% at $31.86, before settling in for the price of $31.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BXSL posted a 52-week range of $25.89-$34.64.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.28.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.83%, in contrast to 42.09% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s Trustee bought 1,626 shares at the rate of 30.78, making the entire transaction reach 50,048 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,403.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.71% and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in the upcoming year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.11, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.26.

In the same vein, BXSL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.15, a figure that is expected to reach 0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.82 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.23%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.61% that was lower than 28.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.