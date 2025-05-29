BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) went down -2.54% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.54% to $32.26, before settling in for the price of $33.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBIO posted a 52-week range of $21.62-$39.54.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 574.82% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.99.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.35%, in contrast to 85.72% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 33.40, making the entire transaction reach 2,504,978 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,798,447. Preceding that transaction, on May 19 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 26,156 for 33.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 871,764. This particular insider is now the holder of 217,404 in total.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

BridgeBio Pharma Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.23% and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in the upcoming year.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.54. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 48.07.

In the same vein, BBIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.53, a figure that is expected to reach -0.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [BridgeBio Pharma Inc, BBIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.82 million was inferior to the volume of 3.05 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.60% While, its Average True Range was 1.30.

Raw Stochastic average of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.69% that was lower than 57.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.