BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) is predicted to post EPS of 0.18 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Wednesday, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) started slowly as it slid -0.77% to $23.20, before settling in for the price of $23.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTSG posted a 52-week range of $10.15-$24.82.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.12%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 60.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.95%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.76.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.86%, in contrast to 52.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18 ’25, this organization’s Former 10% owner sold 12,000,000 shares at the rate of 21.16, making the entire transaction reach 253,920,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,239,996.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.95% and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.37% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 60.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ: BTSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.37. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $82.44, and its Beta score is 2.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.71.

In the same vein, BTSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BrightSpring Health Services Inc, BTSG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.39 million was lower the volume of 1.73 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.17% that was lower than 54.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.