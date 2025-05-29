Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) 14-day ATR is 0.24: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.37% to $6.50, before settling in for the price of $6.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BKD posted a 52-week range of $4.45-$8.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -4.36% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.13%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $234.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $207.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.94.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.53%, in contrast to 90.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 6.82, making the entire transaction reach 68,235 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 223,836. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07 ’25, Company’s Director sold 10,000 for 5.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 58,421. This particular insider is now the holder of 233,836 in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 17.13% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, BKD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)

[Brookdale Senior Living Inc, BKD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.62% that was lower than 48.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.