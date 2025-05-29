Bunge Global SA (BG) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.66

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.18% to $79.38, before settling in for the price of $79.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BG posted a 52-week range of $67.40-$114.92.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $134.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.76.

Bunge Global SA (BG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Farm Products industry. Bunge Global SA’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.21%, in contrast to 87.71% institutional ownership.

Bunge Global SA (BG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Bunge Global SA’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -15.46% and is forecasted to reach 8.68 in the upcoming year.

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bunge Global SA (BG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.06, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, BG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.89, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Global SA (BG)

[Bunge Global SA, BG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.35% While, its Average True Range was 2.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Global SA (BG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.33% that was lower than 31.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.