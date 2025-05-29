Burford Capital Limited (BUR) is -4.68% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) flaunted slowness of -2.50% at $12.88, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $13.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BUR posted a 52-week range of $11.17-$15.73.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 68.02% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 121.77%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $218.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $188.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.57.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Burford Capital Limited industry. Burford Capital Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.86%, in contrast to 60.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10 ’25, this organization’s Chief Development Officer bought 25,283 shares at the rate of 13.25, making the entire transaction reach 335,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,283. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 28 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 90,000 for 14.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,314,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 452,185 in total.

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Burford Capital Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 121.77% and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 50.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Burford Capital Limited (BUR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.90, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.85.

In the same vein, BUR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.93, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Burford Capital Limited, BUR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.34% that was lower than 40.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.