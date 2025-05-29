Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) 14-day ATR is 0.17: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Wednesday, Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 7.47% to $1.87, before settling in for the price of $1.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CABA posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$13.50.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 0.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4109, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8854.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cabaletta Bio Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.03%, in contrast to 67.11% institutional ownership.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cabaletta Bio Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.46% and is forecasted to reach -2.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.96. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, CABA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cabaletta Bio Inc, CABA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was lower the volume of 1.35 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.1762.

Raw Stochastic average of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.64% that was higher than 107.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.