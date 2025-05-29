Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) is 11.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.73% at $67.91, before settling in for the price of $68.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CM posted a 52-week range of $46.99-$68.85.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.25% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $940.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $891.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $63.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.22%, in contrast to 50.90% institutional ownership.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.81% and is forecasted to reach 6.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.01% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.17, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.22.

In the same vein, CM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.58, a figure that is expected to reach 1.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.22 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.09 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.99% that was lower than 21.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.