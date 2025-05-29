Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.36

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 1.30% at $10.16, before settling in for the price of $10.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSIQ posted a 52-week range of $6.57-$21.05.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.52%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -98.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $680.34 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.57.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Canadian Solar Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.70%, in contrast to 48.46% institutional ownership.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Canadian Solar Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -98.32% and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 66.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.41% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12.

In the same vein, CSIQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 1.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.54% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.00% that was lower than 85.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.