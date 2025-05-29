Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on Wednesday, Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) started slowly as it slid -1.41% to $2.10, before settling in for the price of $2.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAVA posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$42.20.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -40.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $41.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.81.

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cassava Sciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.11%, in contrast to 32.74% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29 ’24, this organization’s Chief Medical Officer sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 3.87, making the entire transaction reach 15,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29 ’24, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 59,800 for 3.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 230,828. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,500 in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cassava Sciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.33%.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 9.08. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, SAVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.51.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cassava Sciences Inc, SAVA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.27 million was lower the volume of 1.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.29% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.29% that was lower than 96.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.