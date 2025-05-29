Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) volume hits 1.14 million: A New Opening for Investors

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) flaunted slowness of -1.11% at $16.97, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $17.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLBT posted a 52-week range of $10.24-$26.30.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 19.94% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 125.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.19.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cellebrite DI Ltd industry. Cellebrite DI Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.42%, in contrast to 37.01% institutional ownership.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cellebrite DI Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 125.17% and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in the upcoming year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.77. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.42.

In the same vein, CLBT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cellebrite DI Ltd, CLBT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.26% that was higher than 48.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.