Cencora Inc (COR) EPS is poised to hit 3.82 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Wednesday, Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) started slowly as it slid -1.43% to $289.19, before settling in for the price of $293.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COR posted a 52-week range of $214.77-$309.35.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.39% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.29%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $193.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $282.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $250.07.

Cencora Inc (COR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Cencora Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.73%, in contrast to 93.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s President & CEO sold 4,969 shares at the rate of 291.43, making the entire transaction reach 1,448,116 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,838. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 14,578 for 293.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,283,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 313,913 in total.

Cencora Inc (COR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cencora Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.63% and is forecasted to reach 17.29 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.29% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cencora Inc (NYSE: COR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cencora Inc (COR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.52. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.56, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.68.

In the same vein, COR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.62, a figure that is expected to reach 3.82 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cencora Inc (COR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cencora Inc, COR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.12 million was lower the volume of 1.72 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.94% While, its Average True Range was 5.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Cencora Inc (COR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.58% that was higher than 23.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.