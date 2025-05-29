Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) PE Ratio stood at $17.07: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE: LNG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.85% to $233.62, before settling in for the price of $231.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LNG posted a 52-week range of $153.03-$257.65.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $228.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $210.89.

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Cheniere Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.91%, in contrast to 90.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 9,000 shares at the rate of 219.51, making the entire transaction reach 1,975,591 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 33,934. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 26 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 23,478 for 216.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,081,348. This particular insider is now the holder of 189,003 in total.

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cheniere Energy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.85% and is forecasted to reach 13.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.41% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSE: LNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.07, and its Beta score is 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.37.

In the same vein, LNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.69, a figure that is expected to reach 2.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cheniere Energy Inc, LNG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.5 million was inferior to the volume of 2.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.63% While, its Average True Range was 4.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 45.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.49% that was lower than 38.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.