Chubb Limited (CB) EPS is poised to hit 5.94 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) flaunted slowness of -0.25% at $289.00, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $289.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CB posted a 52-week range of $251.42-$306.91.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $400.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $398.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $288.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $282.56.

Chubb Limited (CB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Chubb Limited industry. Chubb Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.48%, in contrast to 90.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21 ’25, this organization’s President & COO sold 85,083 shares at the rate of 290.24, making the entire transaction reach 24,694,152 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 237,728. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Executive Vice President* sold 6,504 for 292.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,900,014. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,450 in total.

Chubb Limited (CB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.87% and is forecasted to reach 25.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.53% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chubb Limited (CB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.91, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.25.

In the same vein, CB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.77, a figure that is expected to reach 5.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 25.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chubb Limited (CB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Chubb Limited, CB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.39% While, its Average True Range was 4.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Chubb Limited (CB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.43% that was lower than 24.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.