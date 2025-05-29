CIENA Corp (CIEN) last month performance of 24.40% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.43% to $82.70, before settling in for the price of $82.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIEN posted a 52-week range of $44.69-$101.44.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.46%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.45.

CIENA Corp (CIEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. CIENA Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.79%, in contrast to 96.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 15 ’25, this organization’s President, CEO sold 6,800 shares at the rate of 79.89, making the entire transaction reach 543,252 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 362,080. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s SVP Global Products & Supply sold 350 for 78.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,534. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,233 in total.

CIENA Corp (CIEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

CIENA Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.46% and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.58% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CIENA Corp (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CIENA Corp (CIEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.77. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $153.20, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.32.

In the same vein, CIEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CIENA Corp (CIEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [CIENA Corp, CIEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.11 million was inferior to the volume of 2.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.79% While, its Average True Range was 2.48.

Raw Stochastic average of CIENA Corp (CIEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.13% that was lower than 68.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.