Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Moves -0.35% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.35% at $225.08, before settling in for the price of $225.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTAS posted a 52-week range of $164.93-$228.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 6.94% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $403.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $343.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $208.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $205.14.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. Cintas Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.00%, in contrast to 65.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 14 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 8,521 shares at the rate of 208.96, making the entire transaction reach 1,780,548 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,029.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cintas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.87% and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.04% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cintas Corporation (CTAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.89. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.94. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $52.22, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.74.

In the same vein, CTAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.31, a figure that is expected to reach 1.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.28 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.82 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.35% While, its Average True Range was 3.55.

Raw Stochastic average of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.33% that was lower than 26.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.