Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) 14-day ATR is 0.13: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) set off with pace as it heaved 1.64% to $1.86, before settling in for the price of $1.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$3.67.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 6.63% over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1264.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $223.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $411.03 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6232, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5396.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.55%, in contrast to 49.43% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.67, making the entire transaction reach 16,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 646,938. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06 ’25, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 for 1.83, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 636,938 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Clean Energy Fuels Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1264.94% and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in the upcoming year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.34.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.89, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Going through the that latest performance of [Clean Energy Fuels Corp, CLNE]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.63 million was inferior to the volume of 2.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.1288.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.18% that was higher than 88.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.