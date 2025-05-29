Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) went down -1.74% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Wednesday, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) started slowly as it slid -1.74% to $22.00, before settling in for the price of $22.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CWAN posted a 52-week range of $17.63-$35.71.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 21.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 119.42%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $241.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.52.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.96%, in contrast to 83.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 12,634 shares at the rate of 23.66, making the entire transaction reach 298,948 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,498.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.54% and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 119.42% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.03. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.73. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.21, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 76.62.

In the same vein, CWAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, CWAN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.74 million was lower the volume of 2.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.67% that was lower than 41.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.