Clorox Co (CLX) volume hits 1.55 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.15% to $130.16, before settling in for the price of $130.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLX posted a 52-week range of $127.60-$171.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 2.83% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $139.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $154.20.

Clorox Co (CLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Clorox Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.32%, in contrast to 83.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 136.57, making the entire transaction reach 546,285 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s EVP – Chief People Officer sold 7,494 for 151.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,136,251. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,038 in total.

Clorox Co (CLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Clorox Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.18% and is forecasted to reach 6.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clorox Co (CLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.44. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.37, and its Beta score is 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.03.

In the same vein, CLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.57, a figure that is expected to reach 2.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clorox Co (CLX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Clorox Co, CLX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Clorox Co (CLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.45% that was lower than 25.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.