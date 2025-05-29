Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) 14-day ATR is 0.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.76% to $0.24, before settling in for the price of $0.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CGTX posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$2.58.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.00% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3780, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5173.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.94%, in contrast to 9.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 31 ’25, this organization’s CEO & President bought 38,851 shares at the rate of 0.77, making the entire transaction reach 30,001 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,851.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Cognition Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.62% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.61% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.44% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.09. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, CGTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cognition Therapeutics Inc, CGTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.95 million was inferior to the volume of 1.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0333.

Raw Stochastic average of Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.42% that was higher than 83.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.