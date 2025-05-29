Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) volume hits 0.75 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ: CMCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -11.81% to $15.68, before settling in for the price of $17.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMCO posted a 52-week range of $11.78-$45.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $448.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.35.

Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Columbus Mckinnon Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.85%, in contrast to 97.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,819 shares at the rate of 17.99, making the entire transaction reach 50,714 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,812. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14 ’25, Company’s Director bought 160 for 18.34, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,934. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,576 in total.

Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Columbus Mckinnon Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.99% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year.

Columbus Mckinnon Corp (NASDAQ: CMCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.04. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.54.

In the same vein, CMCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Columbus Mckinnon Corp, CMCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.59 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.13% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Columbus Mckinnon Corp (CMCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.45% that was lower than 102.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.