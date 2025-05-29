Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) average volume reaches $2.18M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Wednesday, Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) started slowly as it slid -3.86% to $178.73, before settling in for the price of $185.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STZ posted a 52-week range of $160.46-$265.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.34%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $178.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.82 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $184.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $212.17.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry. Constellation Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.19%, in contrast to 83.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits sold 3,150 shares at the rate of 188.54, making the entire transaction reach 593,901 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,126.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.34% and is forecasted to reach 13.87 in the upcoming year.

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.56. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.42.

In the same vein, STZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 3.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Constellation Brands Inc, STZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.56 million was lower the volume of 2.5 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.30% While, its Average True Range was 4.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.59% that was lower than 40.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.