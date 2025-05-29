Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.87

As on Wednesday, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.57% to $23.52, before settling in for the price of $22.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPS posted a 52-week range of $10.38-$26.73.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was -1.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $412.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.20.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.93%, in contrast to 62.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24 ’25, this organization’s EVP and CFO bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 15.00, making the entire transaction reach 45,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,513. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 20 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 14.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 72,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,115 in total.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.08% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.29.

In the same vein, CPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, CPS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.35 million was better the volume of 0.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.06% that was lower than 92.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.