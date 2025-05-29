Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) 14-day ATR is 1.00: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.68% at $32.33, before settling in for the price of $32.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRBG posted a 52-week range of $23.69-$35.36.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 11.16%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 116.91%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $553.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $373.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.77 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.61.

Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Corebridge Financial Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.98%, in contrast to 68.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 13,386,629 shares at the rate of 32.15, making the entire transaction reach 430,380,122 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,896,013.

Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Corebridge Financial Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.67% and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 116.91% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.75, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.22.

In the same vein, CRBG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.26, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.11 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.28% that was lower than 46.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.