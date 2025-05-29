Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) is 3.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.46% at $1013.14, before settling in for the price of $1017.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COST posted a 52-week range of $788.20-$1078.23.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.86% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $443.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $442.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $449.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $974.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $947.03.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. Costco Wholesale Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.19%, in contrast to 69.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 17 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 981.07, making the entire transaction reach 3,924,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,994.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.42% and is forecasted to reach 19.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Costco Wholesale Corp (COST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.49. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 19.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $59.15, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 64.91.

In the same vein, COST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.13, a figure that is expected to reach 4.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.61 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.24 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.38% While, its Average True Range was 17.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.07% that was lower than 26.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.