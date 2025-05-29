Crexendo Inc (CXDO) last month performance of 11.20% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Wednesday, Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) started slowly as it slid -3.87% to $5.46, before settling in for the price of $5.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CXDO posted a 52-week range of $2.92-$7.34.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 34.93% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $28.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $158.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.32.

Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Crexendo Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.78%, in contrast to 22.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 13 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 229,476 shares at the rate of 5.50, making the entire transaction reach 1,262,118 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 445,995. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 254,191 for 5.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,398,050. This particular insider is now the holder of 555,956 in total.

Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Crexendo Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.26% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.25% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crexendo Inc (CXDO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.47. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $67.49, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.69.

In the same vein, CXDO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crexendo Inc (CXDO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Crexendo Inc, CXDO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.35 million was better the volume of 0.19 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Crexendo Inc (CXDO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.15% that was lower than 74.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.