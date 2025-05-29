Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) 14-day ATR is 1.90: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Crown Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCK) flaunted slowness of -0.58% at $97.90, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $98.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCK posted a 52-week range of $70.84-$100.24.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 1.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $115.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $91.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.05.

Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Crown Holdings, Inc industry. Crown Holdings, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.91%, in contrast to 99.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s VP & Corp Controller sold 2,130 shares at the rate of 99.41, making the entire transaction reach 211,743 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,500.

Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.87% and is forecasted to reach 7.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.06% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.25% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Crown Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.56. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.04, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.74.

In the same vein, CCK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.65, a figure that is expected to reach 1.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Crown Holdings, Inc, CCK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.83% that was lower than 29.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.