CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.68

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CVBF) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.01% to $18.72, before settling in for the price of $19.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVBF posted a 52-week range of $15.75-$24.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.61.

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. CVB Financial Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.13%, in contrast to 75.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 26 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 8,289 shares at the rate of 23.80, making the entire transaction reach 197,279 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,842.

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

CVB Financial Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.12% and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in the upcoming year.

CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CVBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVB Financial Corp (CVBF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.88, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.37.

In the same vein, CVBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)

Going through the that latest performance of [CVB Financial Corp, CVBF]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million was inferior to the volume of 0.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.92% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.21% that was lower than 30.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.