CVR Energy Inc (CVI) EPS is poised to hit 0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.44% at $23.04, before settling in for the price of $23.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVI posted a 52-week range of $15.10-$30.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.73%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -55.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.65.

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. CVR Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.05%, in contrast to 30.26% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 29 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 7,907 shares at the rate of 18.21, making the entire transaction reach 143,986 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 70,418,471. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 25 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 41,130 for 18.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 746,921. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,410,564 in total.

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

CVR Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.88% and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in the upcoming year.

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CVR Energy Inc (CVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, CVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.97, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc (CVI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.09 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.

Raw Stochastic average of CVR Energy Inc (CVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.33% that was lower than 52.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.