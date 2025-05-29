Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) EPS is poised to hit -0.35 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.16% to $6.31, before settling in for the price of $6.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DAWN posted a 52-week range of $6.08-$16.76.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $639.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.60.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.34%, in contrast to 84.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 3,927 shares at the rate of 6.26, making the entire transaction reach 24,575 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,161. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s GENERAL COUNSEL sold 4,552 for 6.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 28,486. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,136 in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.23% and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in the upcoming year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.55. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.95.

In the same vein, DAWN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)

[Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, DAWN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 24.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.13% that was lower than 67.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.